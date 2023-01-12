Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 872 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $624.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $664.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $622.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

