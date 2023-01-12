Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,463,000 after acquiring an additional 334,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 538,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 332,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.0 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.