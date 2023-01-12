Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2,313.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.