Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.