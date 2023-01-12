Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $746.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

