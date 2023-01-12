Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 544,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $150.23 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

