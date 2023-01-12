Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $461.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $685.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.