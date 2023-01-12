Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

