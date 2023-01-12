Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Trading Up 6.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of ETSY opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $187.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

