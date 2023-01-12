Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,722 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $30.74 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.73.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

