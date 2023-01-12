Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,089 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

