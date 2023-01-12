Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 43,099 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,099 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 197,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $244.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

