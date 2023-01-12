Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,444 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryder System Stock Up 2.1 %

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

NYSE:R opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.