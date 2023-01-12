Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 529 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

