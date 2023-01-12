Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 589 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,106 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

