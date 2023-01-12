Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,242 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

NYSE CAG opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

