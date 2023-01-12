Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 93,680 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,680 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

