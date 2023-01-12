Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $2.27 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $400,576. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

