Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $3.19 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

