Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 30,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 134,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $3,114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

