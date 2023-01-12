Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

