Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $190.50.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

