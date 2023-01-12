San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

