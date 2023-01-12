Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

