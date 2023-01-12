SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

