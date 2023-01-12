Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,934.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,032.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,901.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 17,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

