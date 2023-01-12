Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 24,324 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.