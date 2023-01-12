SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

