Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

