STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of STE opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,824.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

