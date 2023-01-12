STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,824.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

