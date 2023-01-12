StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

