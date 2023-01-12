STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,963,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.12 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STORE Capital Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

