Strs Ohio Acquires 300 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $2,319,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,653,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Trading Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

