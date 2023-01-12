Strs Ohio Acquires 3,831 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte Price Performance

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.