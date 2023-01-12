Strs Ohio Acquires 4,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 5,059.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter worth about $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,144 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.