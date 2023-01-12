Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 6.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $405,284. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

