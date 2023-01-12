Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

