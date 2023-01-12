Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 29.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CR opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
