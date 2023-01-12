Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.