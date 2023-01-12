Strs Ohio Buys 1,781 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UGI

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

