Strs Ohio Buys 2,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rogers by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rogers by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,120,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROG stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.47. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

