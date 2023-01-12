Strs Ohio Cuts Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LTC Properties Stock Up 3.2 %

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.