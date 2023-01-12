Strs Ohio Cuts Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.
LTC Properties Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
