Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 20.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $119.71 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

