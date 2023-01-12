Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

