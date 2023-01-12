Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

