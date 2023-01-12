Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after purchasing an additional 768,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 958,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 853,334 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,507,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,797 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

NYSE DRH opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

