Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $302.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

