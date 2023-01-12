Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $146.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.