Strs Ohio Has $1.48 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

